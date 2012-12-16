His place in the Test squad under threat and his temperament for the classical format of the game beginning to be questioned, the spirited Virat Kohli chose to answer his critics in the best possible way at the VCA Stadium on Saturday — by scoring a hundred when the team needed it most.

With India having all the running to do to level the series, and an equally under pressure skipper for company, it was a big opportunity for the ICC ODI Player of the Year to establish his credentials as a Test batsman. And he didn’t let that opportunity slip. Displaying great character, the 24-year old Delhi lad shouldered the burden on a slow wicket that called for loads of patience. Assured of footwork and precise in judging length, he played 295 balls for his 103, finding the fence 11 times.

He played a bit like the Sachin Tendulkar of old against the wily England spinners – staying more on the back foot, unless the ball was of a fuller length to which he could get to comfortably.

Having proved a point, he was emotional while answering queries at the post-play press briefing. “It was a very important innings. I was waiting for this one long innings. I was working hard. You can’t keep performing every innings and there will be ups and downs. But you need to stay positive whether you do well or not. That’s what I did,” he said.

After his coronation as Indian cricket’s prince-in-waiting in Australia, he was not having the best of times in his efforts to cement his place in the Test arena. In the four-match series so far, he had disappointing scores of 19 and 14 at Ahmedabad, 19 and 7 at Mumbai and 6 and 20 at Kolkata. Yet he never lost his self-belief, he said.

“Mentally, I was feeling really good. I was not doubting myself at all... Not thinking about what people were saying about me,” he asserted.

Admitting that he had been too desperate to do well in the Test series, he said: “This is the one format in which I want to do very well. Against New Zealand, I was in a good mindset and could get good scores straightaway. Personally, I was eager to do well in this series. Probably, I got a bit too desperate.”

Asked what plans he and skipper Dhoni had in mind while going out to bat, he said: “It was challenging and it required patience. We aimed to play it over by over and by not thinking about anything else... I went in with the mindset of just batting. I was not worried whether I was playing a shot or defending... Just watching the ball and reacting.”

India would look to put pressure on England in the second innings on the fourth day, he added.