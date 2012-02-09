NAPIER: Captain Brendon McCullum hit a commanding century as New Zealand beat Zimbabwe by 202 runs in the third one-day international on Thursday to sweep the three-match series.

McCullum's fourth one-day international century and a 153-run opening partnership between Martin Guptill and Rob Nicol saw New Zealand score 373-8 — it's third-highest total in one-day internationals.

Kane Williamson, Nathan McCullum and Tarun Nethula then shared six wickets as New Zealand bowled out Zimbabwe for 171 in 44 overs. Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor top-scored with 65 from 68 balls.

New Zealand won the first match by 90 runs and the second by 141 runs.