DUBAI: England warmed up for its limited over series with Pakistan by easily defeating the England Lions on Friday, chasing a contrived target of 230 after dispatching the Lions for 96.

Jade Dernbach took the first three wickets and Steven Finn left them on 14 for four. Skipper James Taylor attempted a recovery but the development was dismissed in 28.3 overs.

With the revised target meaning the game lost its List A status, England's new opening duo Alastair Cook and Kevin Pietersen put on 79 either side of the interval. Cook departed for 68, but Ravi Bopara supported Jonathan Trott in a stand worth 69 before the number three helped secure victory with 4.1 overs to spare.

England and Pakistan play four ODIs starting next week in Abu Dhabi.