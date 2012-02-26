BANGALORE: The battle for the top two South Zone slots and consequent entry into the Vijay Hazare all-India limited-overs cricket tournament is, expectedly, confined to the three big guns — holders Tamil Nadu, runners-up Karnataka and aspirants Hyderabad. TN top the six-team league with 14 points, Karnataka are second with 13 and Hyderabad follow with 12 points. Goa (4), Kerala (3) and Andhra (2) occupy the last three positions.

In two crucial final day clashes on Sunday in the Subbaiah Pillai Trophy, Karnataka take on Andhra at the Chinnaswamy Stadium while Tamil Nady lock horns with Hyderabad down the road at the RSI Stadium. Goa meet Kerala in an inconsequential match at the JIRS grounds on the outskirts of the City.

Victory for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka with or without bonus points will see them take the top two spots once again. But if Hyderabad upset TN, they can take one of the two spots whether or not Andhra do the same to Karnataka, who appear to be the safest bet to take one of the two slots what with a not-so-formidable Andhra too to take on. Even if they lose and TN beat Hyderabad, they have a chance.

A victory with a bonus point fetches a team five points, a win without a bonus points begets four while a tie or no result gives them two points. And if a team loses after conceding a bonus point, they have a point deducted from their tally.

Should teams finish with the same number of points, the one with the most number of wins is placed higher. If that is equal then the team with the highest number of bonus points gets the nod. If the deadlock still persists, the team with the highest net run-rate is placed higher.

Considering the relative positions, the chances of two of the three finishing with the same number of points are bright. If Tamil Nadu win with a bonus point, they will go clear of the other two with 19 points. But if they win without a bonus point and Karnataka win with a bonus point, both will end up with 18 points.

If Hyderadad win with a bonus point and Karnataka win without one, they will end up with 17 points displacing TN from the equations. As such, any two of the top three have as much of a chance as the other to make the grade with or without the calculators being put into use.

TN have picked up three bonus points while Hyderabad and Karnataka have bagged two each. Andhra have conceded two negative points while all the other five teams have had one point deducted.

But the biggest disappointment must be for the Goans. After a heavy defeat in the opener against Karnataka, they stunned TN and then posted total in excess of 300 against Andhra and Hyderabad only to end up on the losing side.