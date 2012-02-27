Sachin Tendulker walks off after he was run out for 14 runs against Australia on Sunday | AP

HOBART: Lambasted by Indian skipper MS Dhoni, Australian pacer Brett Lee has asserted that he did not block Sachin Tendulkar "on purpose" during the Indian batsman's controversial run-out in the crucial tri-series ODI in Sydney.

Australia won the match by 87 runs on Sunday but the talking point of the game was Tendulkar's run out.

"Great win by the Aussies, Boys are very excited. Just for the record I would never block the great man Sachin on purpose when is running," Lee tweeted after the match.

The dismissal happened after the final delivery of the seventh over bowled by Lee during India's run chase at the venue of the infamous '2008 monkeygate scandal'.

Gautam Gambhir called for a single to which Tendulkar responded only to be run out by David Warner. Lee was seen standing in Tendulkar's way after running across the pitch while the Indian was sprinting towards the crease.

Tendulkar threw his arms up in frustration when the ball hit the stumps, making it clear that he wasn't happy with Lee blocking his way but umpires Simon Taufel (at square leg) and Billy Bowden ruled against the batsman after some deliberation.

Dhoni at the post-match press conference was unsparing on Lee, saying the Australian pacer had no business standing in way of Tendulkar.

"I don't think that you can justify that Lee was going towards the point fielder. I don't think he had real business to go over there and to decide to stand just in front of Tendulkar. That means he (Tendulkar) will have to take a longer way across. That is my reading of that particular run out," Dhoni said.

"Tendulkar was disappointed that he was given out despite the bowler (Lee) standing in his way," he had stated.