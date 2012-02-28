LONDON: Batsman Eoin Morgan has paid the price for a dismal tour of the United Arab Emirates by being dropped from England's test squad for the tour of Sri Lanka.

Morgan averaged just 13.66 runs per innings against Pakistan in three tests in the Gulf and fared little better in the limited-overs contests despite being regarded as a specialist.

His struggles have presented an opportunity for Samit Patel, who has been included in the test squad for the first time and will compete with Ravi Bopara for the No. 6 spot in the batting lineup.

England coach Andy Flower says Morgan "had a tough tour of the (United Arab Emirates), we've been here for two months and it's been hard work for him. He has got some work to do I think on his test game."