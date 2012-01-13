Monty Panesar in bowling action against PCB XI during the 2nd day of a three-day practice match against England in Dubai on Thursday. (AP)

DUBAI: Spinner Monty Panesar gave the England selectors the right type of headache as he captured five wickets against a Pakistan Cricket Board XI on Thursday to make himself a first-test contender.

Panesar, whose last test was against Australia in July 2009, got through 29 overs to take 5-57 as the PCB XI was restricted to 200-9 declared at the ICC Global Cricket Academy, giving England a first-innings lead of 69.

Captain Andrew Strauss and Jonathan Trott, promoted to open the batting to give him the chance of more time at the crease, added an unbroken 82 for the first wicket to stretch England's lead to 151 by the close of play with one day remaining.

The match is England's final one before the opening test of the three-match series against Pakistan begins on Tuesday in Dubai.

"I have worked very hard on my game and I am still hungry to play test cricket," Panesar said.

"I am not a selector so I do not have that headache but if the option is there to play two spinners then they know I am ready to play and there is no doubt in their minds about selecting me.

"At least I have given myself a good chance and I have got myself familiar with conditions."

Panesar out-bowled his fellow spinner Graeme Swann, who finished with 1-49 from 21 overs, but the left-armer said he was certain Swann remains England's first-choice slow bowler for the test series.

"(Graeme) is the No. 1 spinner and he will definitely play," he said. "If they look to play a second spinner then it has been good for me to get lots of overs out there so I can play alongside him."

The likeliest scenario for England is that it will opt to play just one spinner, Swann, alongside three fast bowlers, a combination that has seen the team rise to the top of the world test rankings.

Panesar helped instigate a collapse by the PCB XI that saw it slide from 78-2 to 119-8 before an unbeaten 50 from Raza Hasan and 31 from Mohammad Talha held up the bowlers.

Hasan and Talha added 54 for the ninth wicket and when Talha became Panesar's fifth wicket, Hasan controlled an unbroken last wicket-stand of 27 with Mohammad Khalil so effectively that he was able to take the PCB XI to 200 and achieve his own half-century while Khalil scored a single.

Trott, whose previous scores on the tour were 1, 35 and 0, eased to an unbeaten 39 with five fours while Strauss finished unbeaten on 36.

___

Scores: England 269-9 declared and 82 without loss (Jonathan Trott 39 not out, Andrew Strauss 36 not out), lead PCB XI 200-9 declared (Raza Hasan 50 not out, Mohammad Talha 31; Monty Panesar 5-57, Chris Tremlett 2-30)