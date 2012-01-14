CHENNAI: Yuvraj Singh, the Indian allrounder, is unlikely to be picked for the upcoming limited-over series in Australia because he needs more time to recover from his illness, sources told CNN-IBN.

Yuvraj, 30, was diagnosed with a non-malignant tumour in his left lung and had withdrawn his name from the ODI series at home against West Indies late last year. He played with the illness throughout the World Cup last year, in which he was named Player of the Tournament, but it was during the subsequent fourth season of the Indian Premier League that Yuvraj realised that something was amiss after his condition worsened.

Medical tests revealed he had a golf ball-sized tumour in his left lung. However, Yuvraj preferred to hide it from the public.

Recently, in an interview to CNN-IBN, he had asserted that he was looking forward for the upcoming series in Australia.

"I have recovered nicely. I have been training for the last three weeks here at the National Cricket Academy. Really looking forward to the limited-overs series in Australia," he said on Wednesday.

"I am feeling good, both physically and mentally. There are a couple of T20s before the triangular series starts. That will give me enough batting practice. I can't wait to get back on the cricket field.”

The squad for the tri-series will be named on Sunday. Sri Lanka will be the third team, along with hosts Australia and India.