The Uttar Pradesh government Thursday announced that it would soon invite bids for selection of consultant for a proposed international cricket stadium and a cricket academy project in Lucknow.



The decision was taken at a high-level government meeting chaired by Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner (IIDC) Anil K. Gupta and attended by senior officials of departments of housing, finance, sports and the Lucknow Development Authority among others.



Gupta said: "Selected consultant will be asked to prepare a financially attractive plan along with techno-economic report within a stipulated timeline to attract the best players in stadium construction."



"It is one of the dream projects of the chief minister and State government is committed to implement it through public-private partnership (PPP) on priority basis," he added.



Aimed at promoting sports culture and getting the due place for Uttar Pradesh on the international cricketing map, the first phase will include construction of an international cricket stadium and cricket academy on about 50 acres of land.



While the project is estimated to cost around Rs.300 crore, the proposed stadium will have a seating capacity of around 50,000 spectators.



The selected consultant will be required to prepare and develop appropriate and workable model and phasing of various provisions for development of the stadium and the cricket academy.



The consultant will also advice the government in the selection of most preferred developer for execution of the project including bid process management.

