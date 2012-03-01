THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as many fans of cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar and he himself appear doubtful about whether his much talked about "century of centuries" would happen, veteran Kerala based numerologist M.K. Damodaran is confident that sunny days are around the corner for the veteran cricketer.

Damodaran, a retired state government employee and now a full time numerologist, told IANS that Sachin will regain his vigour when he turns 39 on April 24.

"His fate number is 3. Age 39 is a significant phase in his life (3+9=12,1+2=3)," noted Damodaran.

He said that Sachin should not suddenly quit. The period between April 24, 2012 and April 24, 2013 is strongly significant for him. Perhaps he will have 102 centuries by that time(1+0+2=3).

"I have been writing blogs about Dhoni and Sachin since 2007. It was based on my findings about their influential numbers that I predicted the victory of the Indian team in the cricket world cup in 2011," noted Damodaran who predicted electoral victories for Oommen Chandy, J.Jayalaalitha and Mamta Banerjee ahead of last year's assembly polls in their states.

As far as Tendulkar is concerned, Damodaran says the numbers 3/6/9 have immensely influenced his life.

"He was born on April 24,1973. His birth number is 6. His zodiac Sign Taurus is represented by 6. His Test debut was on November 15, 1989. Date 15 represents 6(1+5=6)," pointed out Damodaran.