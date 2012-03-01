HYDERABAD: By naming more or less the same set of players for the forthcoming Asia Cup in Bangladesh, the national selectors did not want to be ruthless like the Australians. They even kept faith in nonperformers too.

But out-of-form Virender Sehwag and left-arm seamer Zaheer Khan were ‘rested purely on fitness grounds’ along with Umesh Yadav, one of the few success stories in Australia.

Sachin Tendulkar, who has been under fire of late for his poor run of scores, has been given another chance to notch up the historic 100th century in Bangladesh.

In an otherwise predictable selection, the elevation of Virat Kohli as vice-captain to Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the biggest positive step that Srikkanth and Co took in Mumbai.

Some former players like SL Venkatapathy Raju had strongly advocated a young team under Kohli’s captaincy for the Bangladesh tournament.

“It would have been the ideal way to groom the side for the next World Cup and would have also given some rest to senior players who have been playing non-stop cricket,” said Raju.

But the appointment of Kohli as vice-captain now means that Gautam Gambhir or Suresh Raina’s chances of leading the Indian team is virtually over.

“Kohli has all the leadership qualities.

He has a sharp cricketing brain and has showed tremendous character.

Although he tends to get excited at times, he has undeniable skills as a cricketer and captain,” said Raju. Moreover, Kohli has adapted nicely to all the three forms of the game — Test, ODI and Twenty20 — ever since he made his international debut in 2008.

Although he struggled in the first few Tests, he established his credentials in the Test series against Australia down under.

He is in sublime form, the latest indication being the incredible 86-ball 133 against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

That was enough for the selectors to take the decision to name him vice-captain overlooking the claims of Gambhir or Raina.

The selectors also sent a strong message with this appointment.

One, if Virender Sehwag returns to the Indian team, he will come back as an opener and not in any another capacity. Two, by becoming vicecaptain, Kohli could take over from Dhoni whenever the latter quits Test cricket or any form of the game.

Dhoni had mentioned during the Australian tour that it would not be possible for him to continue and play in all three formats till the next World Cup.

Dhoni will also now be aware that a successor has been named and that he has to hand over the baton to 23-year-old Kohli in the future.

With Dhoni’s golden run as captain on the brink, more failures would mean selectors would have a readymade replacement. Gambhir and Sehwag’s alleged feud with Dhoni may have also been a factor in selectors’ decision.

As it is, there is a transitional phase in the Test team. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman would have to make way and India has to build a new team. That will be the hardest task for any new captain.

It will be up to Kohli to help Team India rebuild.

Remember he was a successful under-19 captain when India won the World Cup a few years ago. So captaincy is not new to this talented cricketer. However, captaining the senior side is a totally different cup of tea. His character will be tested to the full. So, the selectors instead of throwing him straightaway into the fire, may have taken a step in the right direction to groom him as future captain under Dhoni, who after all, has one of best success rates as leader of the team.