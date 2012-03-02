KOLKATA: Former captain Sourav Ganguly today backed the Indian selectors' decision to include an out-of form Sachin Tendulkar in the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup.

The 39-year-old and former ODI opening parter of the Mumbai stalwart was of the view that Tendulkar's inclusion in the squad would help India's cause.

"It's a right decision to include Tendulkar in the squad for the Asia Cup. His experience would be a great asset to the side and the youngsters can learn a lot from him," Ganguly said.

Asked whether Tendulkar should opt for the longer version only, Ganguly said, "It's up to him to pick the format he would like to play."

Tendulkar has scored only 143 runs in seven matches in the ongoing CB Series, with his highest being 48 against Sri Lanka in Perth.

Ganguly also believed that Virender Sehwag was not dropped but rested for the Asia Cup, beginning March 11.

Sporting a No. 10 jersey, Ganguly captained a side of former footballers against a celebrity XI, led by Mithun Chakraborty to raise fund for 70's star Gautam Sarkar at the Mohun Bagan ground this afternoon.

"I am a great admirer of Sarkar. It was indeed great to participate in the match," Ganguly, who played for about 10 minutes before pulling out because of a viral flu, said.