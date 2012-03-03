CHENNAI: Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan while speaking about captaincy and handling of players once said that he could not tell his players that they got out to playing poor shots because he did the same. That’s when he realised that he needed to improve his batting and towards the end of his career shone with the bat too.

The point that Imran wanted to drive home was that a captain needed to lead by example. His argument was that when a captain leads by example the youngsters in the side begin to get back their self confidence and try to emulate their skipper.

Dhoni, who had a poor Test series as a batsman against Australia, has found his touch with the bat in the tri-series. His effort at the No 6 slot was praiseworthy and he has once again proved to be a good finisher. Some of his shots and placements were vintage stuff. The No 6 slot suits him perfectly as he gets enough overs to do the finisher job with aplomb.

The gay abandon with which he played his shots makes one sit up and wonder if he would play with more flourish once the burden of captaincy is lifted. Or if he chooses to be ‘rested’ for non-consequential tours, he could come back rejuvenated and perform better with the bat and gloves.

Captaining the country in the three formats, then the IPL and Champions League can’t be an easy task. A couple of seasons ago, he skipped the Test series against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka. He came back for the one-dayers and was the only one who could handle Ajantha Mendis on that tour.

The youngsters in the side need to draw inspiration from Dhoni and shore up their batting. Particulary, Suresh Raina, who despite getting several opportunities, has failed to lift the quality of his game. He has to improve his technique to play the short ball or else he might have to pay a big price soon. Dhoni known for his Midas touch has failed to handle the seniors properly in the side in the tri-series.

In a sudden change of thought, he used the rotation policy for just the openers, which has left a bad taste in the mouth.

After such a horrible tour where players forgot what performance meant, asking for rest is not correct. Dhoni needs to be firm and drive in a sense of self-belief and responsibility among the players. Unless they feel the hurt at every loss and put in a ‘visible’ effort to stem the rot, Indian cricket will not improve.

Dhoni has got the team he wanted for the Asia Cup. He has the important task of getting the team back on track, besides rebuilding the side with the future in mind.