NEW DELHI: India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh feels good performance on the domestic circuit will soon earn him a national recall.

The 31-year-old feisty off-spinner Monday starred with the ball and bat both to lead Punjab to a crucial two wicket win over Maharashtra in the pre-quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare cricket tournament.

Harbhajan, who has been dropped from the national team due to poor form, did himself a world of good by picking up three wickets before hitting a crucial unbeaten 79 to be adjudged as the Man of the Match.

"I am moving in the right direction. I have found back my form. God willing, I shall soon be back to where I belong," said Harbhajan at the Palam Ground here.

Harbhajan said his performance against Maharashtra has given him the much needed confidence.

"I am feeling much better now. I am also happy with the way things are going for me," he said.

Harbhajan also said that he was unhappy with the conditions at the Palam Ground.

"The facilities here should have been much better. After all, we are playing a first-class match. The ground here is very hard and not conducive for diving. Some of our players were injured while fielding," he said.

The offie also said hoped that his close friend Yuvraj Singh, who is undergoing chemotherapy in US, will be back to cricket soon.

"I am in touch with him regularly. I pray for his speedy recovery," he said.