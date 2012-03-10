CHENNAI: IPL 5 may be a month away but promotions for the cricketing event have began with sponsors tying up with various teams. Chennai Super Kings led by Indian skipper MS Dhoni has been the favourite among various brands clamouring for a tie-up to run piggyback on the success of the shortest version of the game.

Washington Apples, one of the leading fruit brands in India will be the ‘Official Fruit’ partner of Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming IPL season. CSK players S Badrinath and Abhinav Mukund were present at the announcement of the tie-up.

“The growers and shippers of Washington Apples are delighted to be associated with CSK. We are promoting Washington Apples as a healthy, good for you, anytime snack and we share the CSK’s beliefs on health, fitness and nutrition,” said Keith Sunderlal, representative of the Washington Apple Commission in India.