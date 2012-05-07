NEW DELHI: Delhi Daredevils dashing Australian opener David Warner said he was confident of filling in the void created in the team with the departure of maverick England batsman Kevin Pietsersen.

Pietersen was one of the top performers for the Dardevils the season. The former England captain, who has left to join the national team for the home series against the West Indies, is eighth in the list of leading run scorers with 305 runs from eight matches that also includes an unbeaten century (103) against Deccan Chargers.

Warner said he would be opening the innings with Virender Sehwag and in that case Mahela Jayawardene will drop down from the opener's slot.

"I always see myself playing at the top of the order with Viru and would continue doing so. The important thing is that all of us, Viru, myself and Mahela score runs for Daredevils. I will have to keep executing my skills. Obviously KP (Pietersen) has done very well and it would be my responsibility to cover his spot well," said Warner, who joined the Daredevils Saturday for the first practice session from the Test series in the West Indies.

Warner said his approach to Test cricket hasn't affected his aggressive batting style.

"Test cricket hasn't changed me as a batsman. I still believe in "if you see it, then hit it." If it's there in my zone, I will still go for my shot. That has been my role so far," said Warner.

Warner feels Pietersen and Ajinkya Rahane have been the two best players in the IPL.

"KP's century (against Deccan Chargers) was one of the best innings I have seen. Rahane has also been fantastic. Not to forget Cameron White who has already scored three 70's in the last four games. White hasn't been in best of form last season but it's good to see him do well," he said.

Warner also shrugged of doubts whether, he would have problems adjusting to Twenty20 cricket coming directly from a Test series.

"It's the duty of a professional athlete to adapt to any conditions as quickly as possible. I have been playing for the past 12 months and have been in good form. My job would be to attack the opposition from ball one and hopefully I will do that on Monday," he said.