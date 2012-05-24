MUMBAI: Ashwin, son of BCCI president N Srinivasan, has accused his father of hoarding black money.

He further alleged that Srinivasan, who heads India Cements, was homophobic and subjected him to torture with an objective to “cure” him of homosexuality. He said that his father has many companies in other countries, which are being used to route black money into the country to evade tax.

Ashwin, who holds an MBA from Cornell University, said that he was willing to substantiate his statements with supporting evidence, if any government agencies approached him.

“We will give them evidence to show how my father is bringing black money into the country,” said Ashwin.

Illustrating the modus operandi to launder black money, Ashwin said that black money from ‘Blue Thorn’, a company based in a foreign country, was sent to ‘Indu Spin’, a Hyderabad-based firm, also owned by Srinivasan. He said that the scam would come to light if somebody checks the remittances of ‘Blue Thorn’.

“In one instance, 2.75 lakh US dollars had been sent to India to turn black money into white,” Ashwin further alleged.

Ashwin claimed that his father was furious over his relationship with Avi Mukherjee and said it was at the instance of his father that Mumbai police booked them for a ‘brawl’ on May 1.