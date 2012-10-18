Shane Watson's all-round show and a timely knock from skipper Brad Haddin helped Sydney Sixers beat the Highveld Lions by five wickets in the Champions League Twenty20 tournament here Thursday.



Watson (45) and Haddin (32) took the team closer to Lions' 137 for nine while Steven Smith (25 not out) got the Australian unit over the line. Watson (2-25), Josh Hazlewood (2-18) and Mitchell Starc (3-19) did the job with the ball with Gulam Bodi (61) being the stand out batsman for Lions.



It was Sydney's third win in as many matches while Lions suffered their first loss of the competition.



Watson, who is expected to return home mid-way through the tournament, underlined his presence in the side yet again.



The star all-rounder took his time to get going but his effort made the difference in the end. Watson smashed three sixes and four boundaries in his 38-ball innings. The match was nicely poised at his dismissal, leaving Sydney at 74 for three in 10.5 overs.



Haddin then led from the front to to guide his team home while batting with Smith.



Left-arm spinner Aaron Phangiso (3-14) was the pick of the bowlers for Lions.



Earlier, Bodi took Lions to a fighting score with support from Neil McKenzie (17) and Jean Symes (23).