The City of Destiny received the season’s heaviest rainfall. It came as a relief to the the water-starved denizens. However, it forced the abandonment of the first practice sessions of the New Zealand and the Indian teams at the ACA-VDCA Stadium on Thursday.

The New Zealand team was to have their practice session in the morning and the Dhoni and his men in the evening. But the rains, which poured for more than two hours from 8 am, flooded the ground. The practice wickets, which is adjacent to the stadium, were wet and dangerous for play. The teams, too, did not want to take a risk on these conditions. An ACA press release said that practice sessions at the Stadium were cancelled due to heavy rain.

Both the teams will have their only practice session Friday before the Saturday’s match.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Cricket Association and the Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association officials are gearing up in case there is rain before the match. “We are all geared up. We have three super-soppers and brought a new cover in an event of rain. We can resume or start the match at short notice,” said MSK Prasad, director (operational) of ACA.