All-rounder Dwayne Bravo has welcomed comments from some pundits who consider the West Indies to be among favourites to win the ICC world Twenty/20 tournament underway in Sri Lanka.



At least two members of the team have brushed aside the favourites tag including Captain Darren Sammy who says its means nothing unless players can back it up with strong performances, CMC reports.



Bravo and the rest of the West Indies cricketers will Thursday and Friday focus on final preparations for their opening match against Australia Saturday.



"It's good to come into the tournament and have people show us the kind of respect and admiration to rate us among the top teams," said Bravo, currently number five in the allrounders ladder of the latest T20 rankings.



"We have come here as a confident team and we believe we can do very well for the people back home."Meantime, Bravo is confident he can rediscover the form which saw him produce one of the best all-round displays in the short history of the tournament.



In 2009, Bravo took four wickets and made a match-winning half-century as the Windies outplayed India at Lord's. "I would rate that performance as my best in T20 cricket," said Bravo.



"It is something that I will remember for some time." In that match Bravo had two career-best performances after grabbing 4 for 38 and returning with the bat to scorch a magical 66 not out off 36 balls.



His performances helped the West Indies reached the semi-finals, their best showing in World T20. "I played really well on that day under pressure and set up a good win," Bravo recalled.



"I believe I am at that level in my game. I know I have a big part to play in the team during this tournament and I will look to contribute in all departments." The West Indies have been drawn in Group B alongside Australia and Ireland and both first round matches will be at the Premadasa Stadium here.

