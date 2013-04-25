From his current team-mates and admirers to his past colleagues and opponents, all took to twitter to wish Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on his 40th birthday on Wednesday.

His close friend and former team-mate Vinod Kambli, with whom Tendulkar shared a world record 664-run partnership while playing for Shardashram Vidya Mandir in Harris Shield in 1988, was one of the first to wish the senior batsman.

"Wishing master blaster tendlya, A very happy birthday, 40 becoming naughty.god bless him n may he have a long n healthy life.enjoy ur day," Kambli wrote on his twitter page.

"1great thing abt sachin is he accept challenges in cricket,like opening the inngs in NZ n bowling the last over Where players like kapil,n other bowlers refuse to bowl the last over,That what i like in sachin he takes on challenges never say die attitd."

Batsman Yuvraj Singh, whom Tendulkar visited in England while he was suffering from cancer, also wished the champion batsman.

"@sachin_rt dear master blaster many happy returns of the day wishing you health and success always thank you god for this day regards," he wrote.

World Cup-winning India coach Gary Kirsten also wished Tendulkar.

"Happy Birthday @sachin_rt !!! #Legend."

In his message, West Indian pace legend Courtney Walsh said it was great to see Tendulkar's passion for the game even after touching 40.

"Have a super birthday little master S Tendulkar great to se you still playing and having fun a true Legend of the game," Walsh tweeted.

Tendulkar will be celebrating his 40th birthday in Kolkata as his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians will be playing Kolkata Knight Riders in a crucial game tonight.

Tendulkar's Mumbai Indians team-mates Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Kartik and Pragyan Ojha also wished him on the occasion via twitter.

"Happy Birthday @sachin_rt the best man I know on and off the field. #YoungAt40 #Legend," Rohit tweeted.

Kartik added, "Happy Birthday @sachin_rt. You have and always will be the biggest inspiration to our country."

"Many many happy returns of the day to the Legend and the God of Indian Cricket and our very own Sachin paaji," Ojha wrote.

In his birthday message, Ajinkya Rahane admitted that it was Tendulkar who inspired him to play cricket like many other youngsters.

"wish you a very happy birthday and a great year ahead. @sachin_rt," he wrote.

"i started playing cricket because i wanted to be like you.. thanks Sachin Paji for being what you are to me. @sachin_rt."

Bollywood actress and IPL team Kings XI owner, Preity Zinta also wished Tendulkar.

"@sachin_rt Happy Birthday Sachin ! May all things wonderful big & small always come your way now & forever ! Lotza love always..."

Following are some of the other tweets on Tendulkar

Brian Lara@BrianLara

@BrianLara: @sachin_rt welcome to the 40s buddy!! Push for singles, from here on in u don't want to score too quickly. #40notoutlegend

Brett Lee@BrettLee_58

A very big birthday wish to the "little master"

Suresh Raina@ImRaina

To the Man who is a synonym of Cricket...... Happy Birthday paaji!

Ishant Sharma@ImIshant

Wishing a very happy birthday to God of Cricket @sachin_rt. No one can be like u ever. Have a great & wonderful year ahead :).