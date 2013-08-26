Off-spinner Malolan Rangarajan claimed six wickets for only 49 runs to bring up TNCA President XI’s 225-run win over Hyderabad at the MAC. The massive win took them to the last four of the Kalpathi-Buchi Babu All-India invitation cricket tournament, where they would join TNCA XI, UPCA and Kerala.

TNCA, meanwhile, rode on R Ashwin’s five for 42, which orchestrated their 69-run win over Andhra, for whom DB Prasanath’s 102 was wasted.

Brief scores: At MRF–Pachaiyappa’s: Karnataka 230 in 74 overs lost to UPCA 231 for four in 62 overs (Md. Kaif 60, A Nath 61 n.o.). At IC – Guru Nanak College Grounds: TNCA XI 261 in 96.3 overs bt Andhra 192 in 70.2 overs (DB Prasanth Kumar 102, R Bhui 57, R Ashwin 5-42). At Murugappa: Haryana 352 for nine in 100 overs lost to Kerala 355 for three in 89.1 overs (Niklesh Surendran 134, R Fernandez 85 n.o., Sachin Baby 60 n.o.). At MAC Stadium: TNCA President’s XI 396-9 in 100 overs bt Hyderabad 171 in 62.1 overs (A Shinde 74, M Rangarajan 6-49, L Balaji 1-21).