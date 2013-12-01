Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla has tied the nuptial knot with his long-time friend Anubhuti Chauhan in a grand ceremony here.

Piyush and Anubhuti, who happen to be neighbours, got married late Friday night in the presence of close family members and friends, including the cricketers' Uttar Pradesh teammates.

Anubhuti, an MBA, is the daughter of Dr Ameer Singh Chauhan, who is posted as the Chief Medical Officer in Meerut.

"My son and Anubhuti are well known to each other for last many years. Anubhuti is very familiar and the relationship has now been changed from friendship to life partners," said Piyush's father Pramod Kumar Chawla.

The wedding was attended by Piyush's UP teammates including pacer Irfan Pathan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Gyanendra Pandey among others.

However, former Test captain and local MP Mohammed Azaharuddin, who was invited as special guest, did not attend the ceremony.

Piyush has played three Tests and 25 one-dayers for India. He has seven wickets in the five-day format and 32 in the ODIs.