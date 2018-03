M Adityan’s 105 helped Tamil Nadu U-19 post 321 against Madhya Pradesh on the second day of their Cooch Behar Trophy Elite group B match at Gurunanak College. Madhya Pradesh were 68 for one at stumps.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 321 in 123.2 ovs (M Adityan 105, N Jagadeesan 78, M Shahrukh Khan 58, GA Patel 3/86) vs Madhya Pradesh 68/1 in 23 ovs.

Simha Shines

An unbeaten 88 by HK Simha helped Hyderabad U-16 post 204 for three against Karnataka on the first day of the Vijay Merchant Trophy match.

Brief scores: At CPT-IP: Andhra vs Tamil Nadu: No play due to wet outfield; At Pachaiyappa’s: Hyderabad 204/3 in 92 ovs (HK Simha 88 no) vs Karnataka; At Murugappa: Goa 152 in 85.1 ovs vs Kerala 30/1 in 9 ovs.