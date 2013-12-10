Cape of Good Hop for Centurions

With South Africa winning the ODI series in style, TNIE takes a look at the performance of India batsmen in the first two games.

The sight of Rohit Sharma struggling to put bat to ball against Dale Steyn or the other batsmen hopping and groping against the South African pace attack might dishearten the diehard fans, but it shouldn’t surprise those who have followed India’s performance there over the years.

South Africa has been historically problematic for Indians ever since they started touring in 1992. They have never won a series in Nelson Mandela’s country and in the 25 ODIs before this tour, they managed just five wins.

According to former India captain Ajit Wadekar, this tale of maladies isn’t out of the blue. “The tall scores India put up before this trip came on familiar pitches, where the ball doesn’t rise or swing. Before we come to a conclusion on how we are faring in South Africa, this factor must be taken into account,” he said.

Considering this, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s criticism of the batsmen sounds somewhat unwarranted. The India captain said after Sunday’s defeat in the second ODI that his batsmen had failed to take advantage of a “flat pitch”.

Wadekar felt to succeed even on a flat pitch, one has to acclimatise, which the Indians didn’t. “This reminds me of the England tour in 2011. When you play in unfamiliar conditions, you need time to get used to the bounce of the pitch and the pace of the bowlers. It’s a question of physical as well as mental preparation.”

Chasing 358 and 280, India not only never looked like winning, they were psyched out in 41 and 35.1 overs. The batsmen, who rarely tallied below 300 just before going to South Africa, managed three scores of above 30 and almost everybody gave the impression that they lack the wherewithal to handle a ball which is swinging and rearing at high pace.

Former India opener Arun Lal isn’t surprised by the turn of events. “Let’s look at the fact that we have never won a series there, even with the greatest of our batsmen. We must take this as a learning curve and try to put up a fight in the Test series. Let the test of character begin now,” he said.

Dhoni said the failure of the top-order has “exposed” the middle-order too soon. According to Lal, it’s premature to say that. “The pitch in the first match was a tough one, where the ball seamed, swung and bounced. It’s unfair to judge a successful lot of batsmen on the basis of two failures. Let’s wait before coming to a conclusion.”

So before coming to a verdict, let us admit this is what is supposed to happen to batsmen who have scored a bulk of their runs on placid pitches, which effectively reduce the ball to a mere flying object. Scoring runs on them and in South Africa need a different set of skills as well as mindset. At the moment, the Indians are short on both.

Rohit Sharma

Steyn has made some of the world’s best batsmen look ordinary and Rohit was no different. He struggled against the pace and swing of Steyn. The Mumbai lad, who scored two Test centuries and one ODI double century in six matches prior to the first ODI, took 16 balls — all bowled by Dale Steyn — just to get bat on ball. Most of those 16 deliveries were full and swung away from the right-hander at high speed. He did better in Durban, but perished to an aggressive pull shot.

Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan couldn’t be faulted too much for starting off aggressively in Johannesburg since the asking rate was 7.18. But having not played a practice game prior to the ODI series, the Delhi lad could have at least eschewed risks early on. He fell cheaply miscuing a pull off Morne Morkel. In the second game, Dhawan got his first taste of Steyn’s fury. The opener was beaten first ball and caught at point off the second, chasing a delivery outside off-stump.

Virat Kohli

Before the series, there was plenty of hype about Kohli’s duels with Steyn. But the rivalry is yet to truly take off. To his credit, Kohli did well against the 30-year-old in the first game and provided glimpses of his class. Ahead of the Durban encounter, he was even involved in a war of words with Steyn and the latter responded with some hostile bowling in the match. However, Kohli didn’t reply in kind, and fell in the next over for a duck after edging Lonwabo Tsotsobe to the keeper.

Suresh Raina

For someone perceived to have problems against short balls, Raina did better than some of his teammates. Though not the most technically accomplished batsman in the business, he has a game tailored to suit the needs of one-day cricket and that certainly helped him keep the scoreboard ticking. But he still couldn’t convert his starts into big scores. He was a tad unlucky too as superb fielding by the South Africans led to his dismissal in both the games.