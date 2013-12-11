SA Wins Toss, Batting First in 3rd ODI

The Associated Press By

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat as it attempted to pull off a series whitewash over India in the third and final one-day international at Centurion on Wednesday.

Having already beaten India by 141 runs and 134 runs in the first two games, the Proteas rested test cricket stars Jacques Kallis, Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel ahead of next week's first test at the Wanderers.

Batsman Henry Davids, seamer Wayne Parnell and spinner Imran Tahir came into the home side.

India made just one change, with Yuvraj Singh coming back into the team for Ajinkya Rahane.

Lineups:

South Africa: AB de Villiers (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Henry Davids, JP Duminy, David Miller, Ryan McLaren, Vernon Philander, Wayne Parnell, Lonwabo Tsotsobe, Imran Tahir.

India: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

