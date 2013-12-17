Home Sport Cricket

'Need Bowlers and Batsmen to Fire in Tests'

Dhoni feels the most crucial thing for the World No.2 side will be to take 20 wickets against the World No.1 team.

Published: 17th December 2013 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2013 12:53 AM   |  A+A-

By IANS

For India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni the concern on the eve of the first cricket Test against South Africa here at the Wanderers was his bowlers and not his misfiring batsmen.

MS Dhoni_PTI.JPGDhoni feels the most crucial thing for the World No.2 side will be to take 20 wickets against the World No.1 team.

"One of the most crucial things will be to bowl well," said Dhoni here at the Wanderers.

Dhoni tried to take the pressure off his batsmen, but had to admit that his team has to do a bit of both -- score runs and take 20 wickets.

"To win Test matches, of course, you need to score runs but you also need to take 20 wickets. It's a bit of both, whatever we start first it will fire the confidence of the other department," said Dhoni.

[Watch Video: Dhoni - Need to Bowl Well]

Despite suffering humiliation in the three ODI series, that South Africa won 2-0, Dhoni has no other option but to show confidence in his young side, that will be carrying the hope and aspirations of fans back home in the post-Tendulkar era.

Dhoni admitted that the team has to move on after last month's retirement of Sachin Tendulkar. He is not concerned about the lack of experience among his batsmen.

Against a fiery South African attack, led by Dale Steyn, who has promised a barrage of aggressive bowling, it will be a real test for the Indian batsmen.

The track at the Wanderers will have a lot of bounce and also plenty of runs. India have been undefeated here and the first of two Tests, they have won in South Africa, came in 2006.

Also the return of veteran fast bowler Zaheer Khan will stand in good stead for the team. Zaheer has a good record against South African Test captain Graeme Smith, who is going through a poor run with the bat.

Zaheer had his tongue firmly in his cheek when he said he just needs "to turn up" on the field to make Smith his bunny again. Past records speak for Zaheer, who has dismissed Smith 13 time in 25 international matches on all formats.

Smith, however, is not losing his sleep on Zaheer's return.

"I've had enough battles with bowlers over the years. It's another wonderful opportunity to front up to an outstanding bowler," he said.

Dhoni indicated that Zaheer may play his first international match in 12 months but the team would be finalised only Wednesday morning.

Smith, however, announced his eleven. Hashim Amla will be back to the opening slot in place of Dean Elgar, who was part of the side that beat Pakistan by an innings in Dubai in October. Amla had to miss that match because he had flown home to be with his wife for the birth of his second child.

Teams:
South Africa: Graeme Smith (captain), Alviro Petersen, Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Jean Paul Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.

India (from): Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain/wicketeeper), Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Zaheer Khan, Ambati Rayudu, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ishant Sharma, Pragyan Ojha.

 

More on Cricket Click Here
Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp