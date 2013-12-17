Strauss Tells Cook to Act Like a Captain

Andrew Strauss believes that Alastair Cook has to stop treating his team-mates as close friends and impose himself on the team as he stands on the threshold of becoming the first England captain to lose an Ashes series for seven years.

Shane Warne was the first high-profile voice to question Cook's captaincy credentials but his comments were largely dismissed by England as the barbs of a frustrated former legend trying to land a few points for his mate captaining the Australian side.

Yet many of Warne's criticisms have been borne out as Cook has been outflanked by Michael Clarke and is enduring the most torrid time of his career as his runs have dried up while his team contemplates surrendering the Ashes before Christmas.

"These are incredibly hard circumstances for any captain let alone a young captain," Strauss said. "He has got his senior players not performing. You almost expect your junior ones to play a couple of inconsistent performances but none of these senior players have stood up. Long-term, this may be the making of Alastair Cook because it gives him the opportunity to stand up there to the rest of the team and say: 'This isn't good enough, you need to do things my way from now. It's not about doing things your way.'

"It would allow him to stand above and a bit away from some of those players who are very good friends of his. His style of captaincy is very much leading by example with the bat. We have got to the stage now where he needs to move further than that. He has struggled a bit in this series but got stuck in in the first innings and got a score. He has got to give more in the field now."

Cook's approach to tactics is not vastly different to Strauss's cautious style but his predecessor had James Anderson and Graeme Swann bowling at their best and able to follow his plan of containing aggressive Australians until they made mistakes. But now Strauss believes Cook can learn from Australia.

"He has got to say, 'Right guys, we can't play that same brand of cricket that worked for us a few years ago," he said in an interview with Channel 9. "Everything is changing all the time in international cricket. Australia have learned how England play and they have got at England using David Warner to disrupt England's bowlers. England have got to move with the times now. Long term, English cricket needs to have a look at this. Maybe we have been cruising for a little bit too long now. We need to shake things up a bit."

Stuart Broad is hopeful of being fit for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne after England's medical staff confirmed on Monday that his foot had not been broken by a Mitchell Johnson yorker which dismissed him lbw on Sunday.