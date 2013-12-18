The upcoming elections in the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) might see the ‘Return of the Prodigal Son’.

The RCA polls are on December 19 and in fray for the post of president is Lalit Modi. Ousted from the state body he once headed and thrown out of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), this is the extravagant mandarin’s first formal attempt to return to cricket administration in India.

The former BCCI vice-president and IPL commissioner is in London and there are allegations of FEMA violation against him. He doesn’t return to India because he fears his life might be under threat. But he can contest the elections and discharge his duties as president from London, if he is elected.

“Lalit Modi won’t be coming to India, but his nomination papers will come. He is free to contest the elections as per the Rajasthan Sports Act of 2005. We might face competition from the incumbent group (led by CP Joshi), but the support we’ve got so far has been overwhelming,” Mehmood Abdi, Modi’s general counsel and constituted attorney, told TNIE.

The RCA has 33 affiliated units/voters and the major posts going to polls are of president, deputy president, secretary and treasurer. Although the voting will be held on December 19, results will only be out later following a Supreme Court directive. It has been learnt that Modi’s friend turned foe Sanjay Dixit has again joined hands with him and will fight for the post of secretary. Abdi said he is challenging a restraint order stopping him from taking part in the elections. December 16 is the last date of submitting nomination papers.

Asked how Modi would function as president without being physically present in Rajasthan, Abdi said it won’t be a problem. “Despite being away, he has been the president of Nagaur District Cricket Association (an RCA affiliate). He keeps in touch via e-mail and video conferencing. And it’s not a one-man show. He has his team, which will make sure everything goes on smoothly,” said Abdi, who is also president of Sri Ganganagar District Cricket Association, one of the affiliated units.

Modi’s return to RCA might have an impact on equations within the BCCI, although people in the board are not reading too much into this development yet. “It’s going to be a long process. First, he has to win the elections. Then, he has to re-establish his lost contacts. He has a long way to go,” said a former BCCI office-bearer, who didn’t wish to be identified.