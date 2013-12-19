A 200-run stand between Denesh Ramdin and Shivnarine Chanderpaul revived the West Indies faltering innings and guided the team to a creditable 289-6 after Thursday's opening day of the third test against New Zealand.

The tourists were in trouble when the pair came together, having lost four quick wickets shortly after lunch to slump to 86-5, but Ramdin made 107 and Chanderpaul an unbeaten 94 to turn the course of the innings.

Ramdin was out three overs from stumps after reaching his fourth test century. It was a fluent innings, requiring only 148 balls and hitting 18 fours.

Chanderpaul had faced 168 balls in a key contribution which revived the West Indies hopes of gaining the victory required to square the three-test series.

New Zealand seamer Tim Southee (2-56) — who was overshadowed by young all-rounder Corey Anderson, who took 3-25, including the late wicket of Ramdin — said breaking the partnership close to stumps was crucial.

"After lunch we bowled very well and managed to take a few wickets which made things look a lot better," Southee said.

"It was a bit disappointing that they managed to get such a good partnership going in the latter part of the day but hopefully we can come back and finish it up tomorrow morning."

The West Indies started solidly, reaching 71-1 at lunch after being asked to bat.

Their innings was anchored by recalled opener Kraigg Braithwaite who made 41 of the 71 runs in the morning session.

Braithwaite missed the first two tests due to visa problems, and came into the side to replace the injured Darren Bravo, with Kirk Edwards moving down to No. 3.

Brathwaite (45) was the first man out after lunch, caught by Kane Williamson in the gully off Southee and that precipitated a top-order collapse as Edwards (6), Marlon Samuels (0) and Narsingh Deonarine (12) followed in swift succession.

Just as the West Indies looked headed for a third-straight poor first innings in this series, Chanderpaul and Ramdin stalled the collapse, batting stolidly until tea, then accelerated and took the attack to the New Zealand bowlers in the final session.