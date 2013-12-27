SA Finds Life in Pitch to Stunt India Progress

Dale Steyn's burst of three wickets in 10 balls stunted India's progress on day two of the second Test at Kingsmead on Friday.

South Africa's spearhead first removed Cheteshwar Pujara, then Murali Vijay for 97, and Rohit Sharma off successive deliveries.

India went to tea on 271-5 after being 181-1 overnight, with Virat Kohli also out to Morne Morkel after a 66-run stand with Ajinkya Rahane, who was 23 not out.

Pujara (70) edged to wicketkeeper AB de Villiers in Steyn's third over of the day. In his next over, he made Vijay glove one to De Villiers down the legside to remove the opener three runs short of his fourth test century.

Sharma was bowled first ball leaving a delivery that swung back and removed his middle stump.

SCORECARD

Shikhar Dhawan c Petersen b Morkel 29

Murali Vijay c De Villiers b Steyn 97

Cheteshwar Pujara c De Villiers b Steyn 70

Virat Kohli c De Villiers b Morkel 46

Rohit Sharma b Steyn 0

Ajinkya Rahane not out 23

Mahendra Singh Dhoni not out 0

Extras: (3lb, 2w, 1nb) 6

TOTAL: (for 5 wickets) 271

Overs: 95.

Still to bat: Ravindra Jadeja, Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami.

Fall of wickets: 1-41, 2-198, 3-199, 4-199, 5-265.

Bowling: Dale Steyn 25-8-87-3 (1w), Vernon Philander 21-6-56-0 (1nb, 1w), Morne Morkel 20-6-34-2, Jacques Kallis 11-1-36-0, Robin Peterson 18-2-55-0.

South Africa: Graeme Smith (captain), Alviro Petersen, Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Robin Peterson, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel.

Toss: India.

Series: two-match series level at 0-0.

Umpires: Steve Davis, Australia, and Rod Tucker, Australia.

TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock, South Africa. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.