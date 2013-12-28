Statistical highlights on the second day of the second and final cricket Test between India and South Africa here.

Murali Vijay's splendid 97 off 226 balls is the highest by an Indian opener at Kingsmead, Durban -- the second highest by an Indian batsman at this venue, next only to Pravin Amre's 103 off 299 balls in November 1992.

VVS Laxman (96 in December 2010) and Murali Vijay (97) are the two Indian batsmen to be dismissed in the nervous nineties in Tests at Kingsmead, Durban.

Cheteshwar Pujara took his tally to 797 runs at an average of 79.70 in twelve innings (eight Tests), including three hundreds and three fifties - the highest by an Indian batsman in Tests this year.

Except in South Africa (ave. 46.50), Pujara is averaging fifty-plus against all four opponents -- Australia (70.71), England (87.60), New Zealand (72.00) and West Indies (65.00).

Virat Kohli, with 261 runs at an average of 87.00 in three innings, including a century and a ninety, is the top run-scorer in the current Test series.

India (334) have posted their highest total vs South Africa at Kingsmead, Durban, eclipsing the 277 in November 1992.

Rahane and Dhoni were involved in a partnership of 55 - India's highest sixth-wicket stand at Kingsmead, Durban, eclipsing the 54 between Dhoni and Laxman in December 2006.

Dhoni is averaging 29.58 in Tests in South Africa --his tally being 355 in twelve innings, including a fifty -- 90 at Centurion in December 2010.

Jacques Kallis became the second fielder to take 200 catches in Tests, joining Rahul Dravid (210).

Robin Peterson has failed to take a wicket in three successive innings - in both the innings vs Pakistan at Abu Dhabi and in the first innings vs India at Durban - both this year.

Zaheer Khan has posted his fifth duck vs South Africa - his 29th in Tests.

Zaheer became the first batsman to post five ducks in India-South Africa Tests. Only three players have registered more ducks on foreign soil than Zaheer's 18 --Courtney Walsh (29), Chris Martin (22) and Shane Warne (22).

Courtney Walsh (43), Chris Martin (36), Glenn McGrath (35), Shane Warne (34), Muttiah Muralitharan (33) and Zaheer Khan (29) are the leading batsmen with most ducks in Tests.

Dale Steyn (6/100) became the first South African bowler to capture six wickets or more in an innings three times against India in Tests - the previous occasions being 7 for 51 at Nagpur in 2009-10 and 6 for 50 at Kingsmead, Durban in 2010-11.

Steyn has become the first bowler to record four instances of five wickets or more in an innings at Kingsmead, Durban, surpassing the three by Hugh Tayfield (South Africa) # Steyn, with 48 wickets (ave. 17.79) in nine Tests, is the top wicket-taker for South Africa in Tests.

Steyn's 22nd five-wicket haul is his fifth vs India.

Styen's tally of 60 wickets (ave. 21.20) in 12 Tests is the most by him against an opponent.

Abraham de Villiers, for the fourth time, has effected five dismissals or more in a Test innings - twice against Pakistan and once each against India and England. His tally of five dismissals in an innings four times for South Africa is bettered only by Mark Boucher (14 times).

de Villiers is the third South African wicketkeeper to effect five dismissals in an innings, joining Mark Boucher (twice) and Dave Richardson.

Ajinkya Rahane (51 not out) has posted his first fifty in Tests, eclipsing the 47 in the Johannesburg Test.

Ravindra Jadeja has registered his first duck in Tests.