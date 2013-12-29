Statistical highlights on day four of the second Test between India and South Africa, here today.

# Jacques Kallis became the fourth South African batsman to register a century in the last Test match. The first three South African players to achieve the feat were Pieter van der Bijl (125 & 97 against England at Kingsmead, Durban in March 1939), Barry Richards (81 & 126 against Australia at Port Elizabeth in March 1970) and Lee Irvine (25 & 102 against Australia at Port Elizabeth in March 1970).

# Kallis (115) recorded his 45th hundred in Tests - his seventh vs India. With his 23rd centuries in Test Cricket in South Africa, he has equalled Ricky Ponting's achievement of 23 hundreds at home.

# Kallis has completed his 9,000 runs as number four batsman in Tests (9033 at an average of 61.86 in 170 innings) and became the second number four batsman after Sachin Tendulkar (13,492 runs at an average of 54.40 in 275 innings) to aggregate 9,000 runs or more in Tests.

# In the course of his farewell hundred, Kallis has surpassed Rahul Dravid's tally of 13,288 in 164 Tests. His current aggregate is 13,289 (ave.55.37) in 166 Tests behind Sachin Tendulkar (15921) and Ricky Ponting (13378).

# Kallis is now the third batsman to aggregate 7,000 runs in Tests at home - his tally being 7035 (ave.56.73) in 88 games. He has joined Ricky Ponting (7578 at an average of 56.97 in 92 Tests) and Sachin Tendulkar (7216 at an average of 52.67 in 94 Tests).

# South Africa's total is their first score of 500 at Kingsmead, Durban - their seventh total of 500 or more vs India.

# Dale Steyn (44 off 94 balls) recorded his highest score against India in Tests. It was Steyn's third highest score in Tests behind the 76 off 191 balls against Australia at Melbourne in December 2008 and 47 off 58 balls against England at Durban in December 2009.

# Ravindra Jadeja has become the second Indian bowler to bag five wickets or more in an innings at Kingsmead, Durban, joining Venkatesh Prasad (5/60 & 5/93 in December 1996). Dilip Doshi was the the last Indian left-arm spinner to capture five wickets or more in an innings outside the sub-continent - 6 for 102 off 47.1 overs vs England at Old Trafford in 1982.

# Jadeja (6/138) has recorded his best bowling figures - his second instance of five wickets in an innings in Tests - the first occasion being 5 for 58 vs Australia at Delhi in March this year.

# Jadeja is averaging 20.42 in six Tests played by him - his tally being 33 wickets - the economy rate being 2.09.

# Jadeja has captured 83 international wickets (ave. 22.90) in 44 innings this year - the highest by a left-arm spinner in a calendar year, obliterating the 78 (ave.28.78) in 44 innings by Rangana Herath in 2012.

# Jadeja has delivered 58.2 overs - the most bowled by him in a Test innings, outstripping the 37 overs bowled by him against England at Nagpur last year in December.

# Jadeja has become the third Indian spinner to claim five wickets or more in a Test innings in South Africa. He has joined Harbhajan Singh (7 for 120 at Cape Town in January 2011) and Anil Kumble (6 for 53 at Johannesburg in November 1992).

# Jadeja is the fourth left-arm Indian spinner to take six wickets in an innings away from home, joining Bishan Singh Bedi (twice), Bapu Nadkarni and Dilip Doshi. # Morne Morkel's 12th duck in Tests is his second vs India.

# Robin Peterson (61 off 52 balls) has posted his third fifty in Tests. He had posted 84 vs Pakistan at Cape Town in February and 61 vs Bangladesh at Dhaka - both this year. He became the third number nine batsman to record a fifty-plus innings for South Africa against India. Lance Klusener had made an unbeaten 102 off 100 balls at Cape Town in January 1997 and Fanie de Villiers - an unbeaten 67 off 136 balls at Ahmedabad in November 1996.

# Ishant Sharma, for the third time, has failed to capture a single wicket even though conceding 100 runs or more in a Test innings.

# Peterson and Faf du Plessis have posted South Africa's first century partnership (110) for the eighth wicket against India at Kingsmead, Durban - their third century stand for this wicket vs India - the top two being 147 (unbroken) between Lance Klusener and Brian McMillan at Cape Town and 127 between Klusener and Daryll Cullinan at Johannesburg, both in January 1997.

# Zaheer Khan (601) became the fourth Indian bowler to complete 600 international wickets, joining Anil Kumble (956), Harbhajan Singh (694) and Kapil Dev (687).

# Abraham de Villiers, with his 74 off 117 balls in South Africa's first innings, has established a South African record of makaing fifty-plus in ten successive Tests, beating Kallis' feat in nine consecutive Tests.