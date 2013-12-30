Batsman Alex Doolan has been added at the expense of paceman Doug Bollinger in the only change to the 14-man Australian squad attempting to sweep the Ashes series 5-0.

Australia has used the same XI in the four comprehensive wins to date over England, although there is concern over the fitness of allrounder Shane Watson and paceman Ryan Harris and that may lead to changes for the fifth test starting Friday in Sydney.

Watson hurt his groin while bowling in Australia's eight-wicket win in the Boxing Day test at Melbourne and is under an injury cloud despite his unbeaten 83 batting at No. 3 in the last innings. Harris has had knee and foot soreness through the series but said immediately after the win at the MCG that he wanted to play in the fifth test.

"With some players still being assessed by our medical team after four demanding tests, we have decided to add Alex to ensure we have sufficient cover in our batting lineup," chief selector John Inverarity said Monday. "Alex is a talented player who came under strong consideration for selection ahead of the Ashes series after a string of solid performances in four-day cricket for Tasmania ... and we feel those performances warrant his inclusion in the squad of 14."

Australia's bowling coach Craig McDermott predicted Australia would take the same XI into the fifth test, saying he expected to have the same bowling group at the very least — and that included Watson. McDermott said the bulky allrounder ran well between wickets when he batted on Sunday, after bowling in England's second innings.

"I don't think there will be any drama with Watto," said McDermott, adding that Australia was on the cusp of only its third sweep of a five-test Ashes series. "Obviously it's pretty special times, 4-0 with one to go."

Fast bowlers Bollinger and Nathan Coulter-Nile have been with the squad since the third test but have not played, while allrounder James Faulkner has been 12th man for the series. Bollinger has been released to play in the domestic Twenty20 tournament.

The 28-year-old Doolan has not played a test but has been the form No. 3 batsman recently in first-class cricket. He finished last season as the fourth highest scorer in the Sheffield Shield and posted a century and a half century in Tasmania's first Shield match of this season.

Australia squad: Chris Rogers, David Warner, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke (captain), Steven Smith, George Bailey, Alex Doolan, Brad Haddin, James Faulkner, Mitchell Johnson, Ryan Harris, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Nathan Coulter-Nile.