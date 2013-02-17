Home Sport Cricket

Australians trail India A by 320 runs

Manoj Tiwary staked a claim for a Test berth in the national side with a brilliant 129 as India A powered to 451 all out against the Australians on the second day of the practice match at the Guru Nanak College Ground.

By IANS

The visitors in reply were 131 for four and trailed by 320 runs when stumps was called.

India resumed the day at 338 for four. Tiwary became the second centurion in the match after Gautam Gambhir's 112 on day one.

India though made a shaky start as they lost Muralidharen Gautam (38) after adding just eight more runs to the overnight score.

Tiwary and Jalaj Saxena (30) made amends, stringing together a 76-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

But after Tiwary fell with the score at 422, the tail failed to wag and the side were bundled out for 451.

Australians in reply got off to an blistering start with a 116-run partnership for the first wicket between Shane Watson (84) and Ed Cowan (40).

However, the visitors lost four wickets in the space of seven overs to put them on the backfoot.

Rakesh Dhruv and Saxena took two wickets apiece as the Australians ended the day 320 runs behind.

 

The following is the Day 2 scoreboard of the practice match between India A and Australians here at the Guru Nanak College Ground Sunday:

India A (First innings)
Gautam Gambhir c Watson b Henriques 112
Jiwanjot Singh c Watson b Doherty 24
Rohit Sharma c Wade b Doherty 77
Manoj Tiwary c Doherty b Lyon 129
Abhishek Nayar c Cowan b Doherty 4
Muralidharen Gautam c Wade b Siddle 38
Jalaj Saxena not out 30
Rakesh Dhurv c Khawaja b Agar 21
Vinay Kumar c Cowan b Agar 0
Manpreet Gony c Hughes b Agar 2
Dhawal Kulkarni c Cowan b Lyon 1
Extras (b 3, lb 6, nb 4) 13
Total (all out in 128.4 overs) 451

Fall of wickets: 1-67 (Jiwanjot Singh, 24.3 overs), 2-195 (Gambhir, 55.1), 3-266 (Sharma, 71.5), 4-272 (Nayar, 73.4), 5-346 (Gautam, 93.5), 6-422 (Tiwary, 118.5), 7-446 (Dhurv, 123.2), 8-446 (Vinay Kumar, 123.3), 9-450 (Gony, 125.4)

Bowling
Mitchell Starc 20-6-44-0
Peter Siddle 18-5-40-1
Moises Henriques 16-4-30-1
Nathan Lyon 30.4-5-113-2
Xavier Doherty 24-2-108-3
Ashton Agar 20-2-107-3

Australians (First innings)
Shane Watson c Gautam b Dhurv 84
Ed Cowan lbw b Dhurv 40
Phillip Hughes st Gautam b Jalaj Saxena 1
Usman Khawaja b Jalaj Saxena 1
Matthew Wade batting 3
Moises Henriques not out 0
Extras (nb 2) 2
Total (Four wickets in 36 overs) 131

Fall of wickets: 1-116 (Cowan, 22.4 overs), 2-117 (Hughes, 23.1), 3-127 (Watson, 28.4), 4-127 (Khawaja, 29.6)

Bowling
Vinay Kumar 4-1-8-0
Dhawal Kulkarni 5-0-26-0
Manpreet Gony 4-0-37-0
Abhishek Nayar 6-0-27-0
Rakesh Dhurv 9-2-19-2
Jalaj Saxena 8-4-14-2

Match details:
Toss: India A chose to bat
Umpires: A. Chaudhary and P.G. Pathak
Match referee: B. Kalyanasundaram

