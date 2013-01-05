Home Sport Cricket

Dhoni doubtful for 3rd ODI due to sore back, Karthik called up

The Indian captain said that he developed soreness on his back during the morning practice session at the Feroze Shah Kotla ground in Delhi.

Published: 05th January 2013 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2013 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Dhoni_PTI
By PTI

Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was today rendered a doubtful starter for tomorrow's third and final One-dayer against Pakistan due to a sore back, forcing the team management to call up Dinesh Karthik as the back up.

Dhoni said at the customary pre-match press conference that he developed soreness on his back during the morning practice session at the Feroze Shah Kotla ground here.

He was actually asked about the absence of middle-order batsman Yuvraj Singh at the training session and the skipper said, "If at all somebody is doubtful, it's me. I have a sore back and we have called Dinesh Karthik as back up.

"Since it was an optional practice session, Yuvraj did not come," he said.

Asked, who will lead the side if he does not recover in time, Dhoni said, "Let's hope that I play. We'll see tomorrow."

The beleaguered Indian batting line-up could come under more pressure if Dhoni sits out tomorrow. He has been India's top scorer in the series with a 113 not out in the first match in Chennai and an unbeaten 54 in the second in Kolkata.

Asked if it would be a setback for Indian batting, which has been struggling to put up decent scores against Pakistan in the first two matches, Dhoni replied in the negative.

"Nobody is irreplaceable. I am sure if Dinesh plays tomorrow, he will bat as good as I batted in the last two games," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp