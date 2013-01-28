ICC names umpires for Women's World Cup

IANS By

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Saturday named the umpires and tournament referees who will be officiating the group stage of the Women's World Cup, which will take place in India from Jan 31 to Feb 17.



The tournament referee responsibilities throughout the event will be handled by David Jukes of the Panel of Regional Referees. Tony Hill of the Elite Panel of Umpires will also attend the event in a mentoring role for the 13 umpires involved in the tournament.



New Zealand's Kathy Cross will be the only female umpire officiating and will be alongside umpires from the International Panel of Umpires and the Associate and Affiliate Panel of Umpires.



Cross will be joining Gregory Brathwaite, Vineet Kulkarni, Ravi Sundaram, C. Shamshuddin, Ruchira Palliyaguru, Ahsan Raza, Shaun George (all International Panel of Umpires), Ian Ramage, Mark Hawthorne, Shahul Hameed, Buddhi Pradhan and Sarika Prasad (all Associate and Affiliate International Umpires Panel).



Ravi Sundaram will be replaced with C. Shamshuddin from Feb 7 onwards due to Sundaram's appointment to the upcoming men's series between New Zealand and England.