Home Sport Cricket

ICC names umpires for Women's World Cup

Published: 28th January 2013 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2013 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Saturday named the umpires and tournament referees who will be officiating the group stage of the Women's World Cup, which will take place in India from Jan 31 to Feb 17.

The tournament referee responsibilities throughout the event will be handled by David Jukes of the Panel of Regional Referees. Tony Hill of the Elite Panel of Umpires will also attend the event in a mentoring role for the 13 umpires involved in the tournament.

New Zealand's Kathy Cross will be the only female umpire officiating and will be alongside umpires from the International Panel of Umpires and the Associate and Affiliate Panel of Umpires.

Cross will be joining Gregory Brathwaite, Vineet Kulkarni, Ravi Sundaram, C. Shamshuddin, Ruchira Palliyaguru, Ahsan Raza, Shaun George (all International Panel of Umpires), Ian Ramage, Mark Hawthorne, Shahul Hameed, Buddhi Pradhan and Sarika Prasad (all Associate and Affiliate International Umpires Panel).

Ravi Sundaram will be replaced with C. Shamshuddin from Feb 7 onwards due to Sundaram's appointment to the upcoming men's series between New Zealand and England.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp