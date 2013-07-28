The itinerary for the upcoming tour of South Africa, an inquiry commission report on Chennai Super Kings CEO Gurunath Meiyappan and a disciplinary panel report on sacked IPL commissioner Lalit Modi are among the issues likely to dominate discussions at the BCCI's working committee meeting in Kolkata on Sunday.

The South African cricket board had prepared a schedule comprising three Tests, seven ODIs and two Twenty20s. The BCCI, it is understood, wants fewer matches. Acting BCCI president Jagmohan Dalmiya has said a new schedule will be prepared on Sunday and sent to authorities in South Africa.

The second issue is more contentious. If Gurunath is cleared of any wrongdoing by Justice Jayaram Chouta and Justice R Balasubramanian, BCCI president N Srinivasan, who has stepped aside pending the inquiry, will come back to his chair. In that case, there will be no bar on him contesting elections in September.

The BCCI officials are tight-lipped about the report of Justice Chouta and Balasubramanian. Sources, however, confirmed that the report will be tabled at the meeting on Sunday. If that happens, it will be the most important point of Sunday's meeting. Srinivasan, by the way, will not attend the meeting and Tamil Nadu will be represented by Kashi Viswanathan.

The Working Committee is also likely to discuss the findings of a disciplinary committee comprising Jyotiraditya Scindia and Arun Jaitley, who were appointed to investigate charges of financial bunglings against Modi.

A report of about 500 pages had been earlier submitted but interim president Dalmiya may not take a decision on Modi in Sunday's meeting and leave it for his successor to take a call on this.

Among other things, the meeting is also likely to fix a date and venue for September's annual general meeting. There is likely to be a discussion on the BCCI's move to cap the age limit for domestic-level match referees at 60. Former India captain and leg spinner Anil Kumble, now the president of the Karnataka Cricket Association, may raise the issue in the working committee meeting.