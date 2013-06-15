Fixing saga pains McGrath

Ashok Venugopal By

With every passing visit to the MRF Pace Foundation, Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath appears to be more articulate, polite and jovial in contrast to the aggressive persona he had in his playing days. Maybe age has mellowed 'The Pigeon', but he has been a delight to talk to, for he is frank and outspoken in his views.

McGrath wishes to put his money on India in the ongoing Champions Trophy in England. He is upset with the corruption in the game and bats for DRS.

“It was very disappointing (the spot-fixing scandal). It’s not the way I played cricket. I feel disappointed. The thought of not giving hundred per cent on the field never came to my mind. It is up to the officials now, if they got the evidences, they have to give harsh penalties,” said McGrath.

Does McGrath believe in life ban for those involved in corruption? “If you (player) are caught in spot-fixing in a match or match-fixing, the punishment has to be harsh. There is no place for such individuals in the game,” opined McGrath.

When pointed out that Shane Warne and Mark Waugh had in the past been fined by the Australian Cricket Board for providing information to an Indian bookmaker during Australia's tour of Sri Lanka in 1994, McGrath jumped to their defence. “Mark and Shane were very naive and that's why they did it (pass on pitch information). They were pulled up by the authorities. When they (Waugh and Warne) came to playing the game in the middle, there was not any spot-fixing and match-fixing,” said McGrath.

The Aussie is pleased with the way India is playing in England. “India are the team to beat in the Champions Trophy. They have a strong batting unit and look good. England are struggling at the moment,” said McGrath.

India is the only country that has been opposing the DRS. In England in the Champions Trophy, the DRS has in fact helped India. So should India adopt DRS? “It is up to India to take it. My version is that it is a good idea. The captains can use it when shocking decisions are taken. Sometimes, a thick inside edge can be missed. To counter these, DRS is a good idea. It is there to help the umpire,” said McGrath.