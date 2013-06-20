Narine is also the top T20 bowler on the ICC player rankings. (AP/File)

West Indies off spinner Sunil Narine has maintained his number one position in the ODI bowling rankings.

After taking five wickets in three games (Ave: 26.0, Econ: 4.81) at the Champions Trophy, Narine remained on 764 points.

But distance was created between himself and the man whose number one position he had earlier dislodged, Pakistani Saeed Ajmal, who dropped 27 points to 729 to join England’s Steven Finn, tied for second.

The next highest rated West Indian is Kemar Roach, who skipped three spots to 18th, followed by Ravi Rampaul (30th), Darren Sammy (37th) and Dwayne Bravo (55th).

Among the batsmen, Kieron Pollard stayed in 32nd while Chris Gayle moved up two spots to 34th.

Further down the list are Darren Bravo (44th), the discarded pair of Andre Russell (54th) and Lendl Simmons (60th), Ramnaresh Sarwan (62nd), Marlon Samuels (66th), Johnson Charles (71st) and Darren Sammy (73rd).

South Africans AB De Villiers and Hashim Amla continued to occupy the top two spots.