Indian pacer Ishant Sharma, whose 18th over proved to be the turning point in the ICC Champions Trophy final, said Sunday that he was “quite nervous” when things were not going India’s way during the match.



England needed 28 runs from the last three overs with middle order batsmen Ravi Bopara (30) and Eoin Morgan (33) striking an important fifth wicket partnership, looking like taking their team home.



But the lanky pacer came into bowl the 18th over and struck immediately to send both batsmen back to the pavilion.



“I was quite nervous, things were not going my way but I held my nerve. I’ve done it in the past so maybe that's why (Mahendra Singh) Dhoni thought I could do it,” said the Delhi bowler, after India beat the hosts by five runs in the final here at Edgbaston.



“We have to say thanks to the crowd, they have been tremendous; there are no words for them,” added Ishant.



India had set a target of 130 in 20 overs which the hosts failed to chase down, finishing 124/8 in the rain-marred match.



India were also the joint winners, with Sri Lanka, of the 2002 Champions Trophy.