Super-rich BCCI has tax arrears of whopping Rs 354 crore

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI), which is the richest sports body in the country, has income tax arrears of a whopping Rs 354 crore, an RTI reply from the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax in Mumbai’s Central Circle has revealed.

The tax arrears of Rs 354 crore pertain to assessment years from 2008-09 to 2010-11. “There may be tax-demands pending for earlier years also, for which data is not made available. Surprisingly, the Income Tax Department has not cared to complete assessment proceedings for assessment-years 2011-12 and 2012-13, where also tax-demands can be further added against the BCCI,” said Subash Chandra Aggarwal, who filed the RTI application.

According to the RTI reply, a copy of which is with Express, the assessed income of BCCI stood at Rs 874.18 crore for the year 2010-11. Though an amount of Rs 337.11 crore was demanded as tax, only Rs 170 crore was collected. Hence, the tax arrears for year 2010-11 stand at Rs 167.11 crore.

The BCCI’s income in the year 2009-10 was a whopping Rs 964.18 crore. A sum of Rs 413.59 crore was demanded as tax, against which Rs 307.50 crore was collected. Arrears of Rs 70.72 crore were pending for 2009-10.

In 2008-09, the BCCI earned Rs 981.29 crore and the tax demand was Rs 152.32 crore. A sum of Rs 78 crore was collected and Rs 74.32 crore was pending in dues.

In 2007-08, the BCCI’s income was Rs 456.90 crore. The tax demand was Rs 83.44 crore and Rs 41.33 crore was collected. A sum of Rs 42.11 crore was due in taxes for 2007-08.

The RTI reply stated that the BCCI’s tax assessment for the year 2011-12 was still pending.

For a long time, the BCCI has being claiming tax exemptions on the ground that the work it is doing is ‘charitable’. But the Income Tax Department withdrew this exemption in 2007-08.

