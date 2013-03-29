Home Sport Cricket

Spinners doing well in T20s: Murali Kartik

Veteran India discard Murali Kartik today said that spinners have come of age and are playing a great role in teams' victories in the Twenty20 format of the game.

"The first time I played T20 cricket, I went for 39 runs in four overs, against Surrey. Then I thought this is not the game for spinners. But now spinners are playing a massive role in defending scores of around 140-145," said Kartik.

"The economy rate of spinners I believe is becoming better," he told reporters here.

The slow left arm orthodox bowler said he always believed to do his own things in a very different way unlike other bowlers sending in "doosaras" and "teesaras".

"Look, I bowl six different deliveries and the batsman hits it to six in different parts. That is all I can say.

Pehla, doosra, teesra, chautha, paanchavaan, chhatha --  I have never been the one who has gone and tried these things," Kartik, who is a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore side, said here.

On the balance of RCB, Kartik said, "It is about the eleven who are going to come out into the park. Lots of young exciting Indian talents are out there. Everyone knows about the overseas players we have got."

Asked whether he was looking at IPL as platform to get back into the national team, Kartik said, "Here you are playing for a side and you have your reputation at stake and you need to do well for whichever side you play for.

"If you do well in T20s, you need to get picked in T20s and if you do well in 50 overs, you need to get picked in 50 overs. Yes, it has helped people like Ashish (Nehra) and Bala (Lakshmipathy Balaji). I have played world over and am doing well in county cricket.

"Wherever I go and play, I just need to bowl well. I have never thought about fivers. I just need to bowl and bat well. Given the situation, I need to adapt and that is all I have looked at. There might be lot of guys who are willing to be in my place today," he added.

