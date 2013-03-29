Royal Challengers Bangalore pace spearhead Zaheer Khan, who yesterday trained hard at the National Cricket Academy under the watchful eyes of coach Ray Jennings having recovered from an injury, today skipped the team's net session.

Zaheer arrived at the NCA today but did not take to the field as he had done yesterday.

The left-arm fast bowler was seen consulting NCA head physio Ashish Kaushik, before leaving the venue for a routine fitness check-up.

"It is just a routine check-up and we are hoping for the good," a RCB official said.

Zaheer had sustained a calf injury during Mumbai's Ranji Trophy game against Gujarat last December. He was dropped from the Indian Test squad against England.

Meanwhile, Murali Karthik bowled at the nets today much to delight of the RCB batsmen, who desperately wanted to face an exemplary spinner like him.

Murali has a good record in the T20s with an economy rate of close to seven and 93 wickets in 127 matches.

The slow left arm orthodox bowler, who was ropped in by RCB after Pune Warriors released him from their squad, looked confident. Earlier he was with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Pankaj Singh, Vijay Zol, Sheldon Jackson, Abhinav Mukund, Harshal Patel, Arun Karthik, Syed Mohammad and KP Appanna also trained hard at the camp ahead of their series opener against Mumbai Indians to be held on April 4 here.

Australia all-rounders Daniel Christian is expected to arrive in the city tonight and join his teammates at the camp tomorrow, while Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan is scheduled to reach tomorrow evening and start practising from March 30.