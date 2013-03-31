S Badrinath has been one of the key players for Chennai Super Kings in IPL for the last five years. He has gelled nicely with the team and is one key ‘local’ player to contribute to the success of the MS Dhoni-led side.

He is confident that Dhoni, fresh from the Test series win against Australia will once again prove his midas touch in the shortest format of the game, having won all the possible T20 crowns.

“CSK has always been a strong side. If you see the results in the last five years we have fared excellently and have been the side to beat in most of the editions. There were a few areas to address especially in the bowling department which our team did in the last auction.

“So I see no reason why we should not be in the top four in the league phase this season too,” said a confident Badrinath.

Four CSK players MS Dhoni, R Ashwin, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja played a major role in India’s rare 4-0 brownwash of Australia. “Yes, the four of them were terrific in the Test series. It will definitely be good for the team (CSK) if they carry that confidence into this tournament (IPL). In a format where nothing is certain to have four guys in form is a big plus,” said Badrinath.

“They can certainly come back fresh, bubbling with energy. A week has gone by since the Test series and our first match begins on 6th April. So about 10 days or so is enough to regroup. I am sure they will come back fresh and rejuvenated,” opined Badrinath.

Badrinath, who is basically a grafter, has time and again re-invented himself to play admirably in all the formats. “My role has been specific in the sense I have to be flexible (in the batting order) and score as quickly as possible. I relish challenges and wish to use this high profile tournament as a platform to impress the national selectors,” said an eager Badrinath. “It is great to have Hussey in the side. He has always been a source of inspiration. Playing alongside him is a dream come true,” reflected Badrinath.

Chennai will take on Mumbai Indians in their first match. Mumbai will be led by Ricky Ponting and is being coached by John Wright now. “Chennai and Mumbai have always been two of the better sides in IPL. Mumbai vs Chennai has always been a keen contest.”

Many former cricketers complimented Dhoni for his captaincy during the Australian Test series. They said that he had changed his style and was leading from the front. “I am not sure. He has been spot on as a captain. He has been a calming influence in the side,” said Badrinath.