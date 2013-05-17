For the second successive year, the IPL has come face to face with spot-fixing. After a sting operation by a private Hindi news channel last year, Delhi Police has busted the racket this year. This leads to the question, is the cricket establishment’s own vigilance system not getting a hint of what is happening?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has a wing called the Anti Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU). It came into existence in 2000 and ACSU representatives monitor all matches conducted by ICC wherever they are played. Although the IPL is a domestic tournament and not supposed to be under the purview of the ACSU, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hires the services of the ACSU for IPL matches every year. So the IPL is a competition where ACSU’s anti-corruption mechanisms are in place.

Despite that, incidents of spot-fixing have become public thanks to a TV channel or local police. Has the ACSU been inactive all this while? Speaking from Dubai, where the ICC is head-quartered, an official told The New Indian Express on Thursday that the ACSU is doing its job, but due to certain constitutional limitations and operational regulations, its findings are not becoming public knowledge. He added that being part of a private body, the ACSU has severe functional drawbacks.

“It’s wrong to say the ACSU is not doing anything. Just because its findings are not made public, you are saying it’s an inactive body. You get to hear about a plane only when after it has crashed, not when it’s flying smoothly. Similarly, the ACSU comes under scrutiny only after a fixing incident is reported. The preventive measures the ACSU has taken remain in the background. Nobody talks about the incidents of fixing which didn’t happen because of the ACSU, because its findings are not for public consumption,” said the official on condition of anonymity.

It’s difficult to challenge what the official said. If the ACSU has prevented fixing by warning players against interacting with suspected bookies and taking other measures, records of such incidents can’t be made public. If the ICC says ACSU can’t disclose details in order to prevent such activities from taking place, one has to accept what it says.

This brings us to the second part of assessing the role of the ACSU. How well equipped is the ACSU? The ICC official emphasised its limitations and cited this as a reason why people might call it inactive. “One has to remember, the ACSU is not Delhi Police or a TV channel. It can’t tap phones, detain people for questioning, take the help of local contacts or carry out sting operations. The ACSU works with the police, but it’s not the police itself. This has to be accepted before accusing us of not doing anything,” said the official.

So what is the ACSU doing? Can the ICC quantify its activities instead of pointing at things which can’t be disclosed or talking about inadequacies? “The ACSU plays the role of an educator, it makes players aware of the danger and how to stay clear of it,” the official reckoned. “We have a list of dos and don’ts and every team in every tournament conducted by the ICC undergoes a session where ways of avoiding trouble are taught. Domestic boards have their own methods. The ACSU collects information and passes it to the local police. It’s just that the players have to be more co-operative” he said.