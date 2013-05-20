No secret agent in players' company

Sandip G By

Who exactly is a player’s agent? In football, he is a player’s public relations manager, the one who takes care of his endorsement deals, helps market him and facilitates transfer deals.

The concept is relatively new in Indian sports, and the term caught public attention only after the advent of the Indian Premier League, when players started being auctioned. Apart from the basic profile of their trade, no one really bothered about their whereabouts or their credibility. In most cases, an agent is a player’s friend or a distant relative, unlike in football or baseball wherein they ought to be accredited to the governing body and only a “licensed agent” can negotiate deals.

Hence, in the aftermath of the spot-fixing scandal, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would make it mandatory that agents should be accredited to the BCCI.

“The Working Committee decided henceforth all player agents have to be accredited by the BCCI,” announced BCCI president N Srinivasan. Apparently, the BCCI had been thinking of making it mandatory much before the IPL spot-fixing scandal broke off. “We were always worried about the access many so- called agents had to the players. They mostly stay at the same hotel and have free access to them even during match days. This concerned the BCCI and we wanted to accredit them much before this scandal broke out. We had discussed about it many working committee meetings before,” said a senior BCCI official.

However, they had met with resistance from various quarters. “Many senior players were uncomfortable and they protested. However, discussions again cropped up during the meeting and the Working Committee arrived at a consensus to make their accreditation mandatory,” he revealed.

Such a system will lend more transparency and enable BCCI to keep track of the agents, trace their background and most significantly, make the agents adhere to BCCI’s guidelines. Like the FIFA and UEFA, they will constitute a set of guidelines for agents. And their license will be confirmed only after a strict verification procedure.

“The main motive is to restrict players’ accessibility to random people. The BCCI is aware of the possibility of bookies and other unlawful elements sneaking into the system as agents,” he said.

FIFA follows a strict process of licensing an agent. First, the applicant must have an impeccable reputation (no criminal sentence or violent crime). And can under no circumstance hold a position as an official, employee, etc. at FIFA, a confederation, an association, a league, a club or any organisation connected with such organisations and entities.

If their application satisfies their criteria, the FIFA will ask them to take a written exam, wherein they would test their knowledge of the game and civil law. The last step is acquiring professional liability insurance with a reputable insurance company. If BCCI includes at least half of these procedures in their agent- accreditation procedure, IPL’s transparency would bolster manifold.

Likewise, the BCCI would need to keep a tab on the franchisees and restrict htier members from freely accesing the players. More so, since the franchisees have their own set of PR managers, who frequently coordinate with players.