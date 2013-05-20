Home Sport Cricket

No secret agent in players' company

To moniter them closely, BCCI wants all agents accredited

Published: 20th May 2013 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2013 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Who exactly is a player’s agent? In football, he is a player’s public relations manager, the one who takes care of his endorsement deals, helps market  him and facilitates transfer deals.

The concept is relatively new in Indian sports, and the term caught public attention only after the advent of the Indian Premier League, when players started being auctioned. Apart from the basic profile of their trade, no one really bothered about their whereabouts or their credibility. In most cases, an agent is a player’s friend or  a distant relative, unlike in football or baseball wherein they ought to be accredited  to the governing body and only a “licensed agent” can negotiate deals.

Hence, in the aftermath of the spot-fixing scandal, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would make it mandatory that agents should be accredited to the BCCI.

“The Working Committee decided henceforth all player agents have to be accredited by the BCCI,” announced BCCI president N Srinivasan. Apparently, the BCCI had been thinking of making it mandatory much before the IPL spot-fixing scandal broke off. “We were always worried about the access many so- called agents had to the players. They mostly stay at the same hotel and have free access to them even during match days. This concerned the BCCI and we wanted to  accredit them much before this scandal broke out. We had discussed about it many working committee meetings before,” said a senior BCCI official.

However, they had met with resistance from various quarters. “Many senior players were uncomfortable and they protested. However, discussions again cropped up during the meeting and the Working Committee arrived at a consensus to make their accreditation mandatory,” he revealed.

Such a system will lend more transparency and enable BCCI to keep track of the agents, trace their background and most significantly, make the agents adhere to BCCI’s guidelines. Like the FIFA and UEFA, they will constitute a set of guidelines for agents. And their license will be confirmed only after a strict verification procedure.

“The main motive is to restrict players’ accessibility to random people. The BCCI is aware of the possibility of bookies and other unlawful elements sneaking into the system as agents,” he said.

FIFA follows a strict process of licensing an agent. First, the applicant must have an impeccable reputation (no criminal sentence or violent crime). And can under no circumstance hold a position as an official, employee, etc. at FIFA, a confederation, an association, a league, a club or any organisation connected with such organisations and entities.

If their application satisfies their criteria, the FIFA will ask them to take a written exam, wherein they would test their knowledge of the game and civil law. The last step is acquiring professional liability insurance with a reputable insurance company. If BCCI includes at least half of these procedures in their agent- accreditation procedure, IPL’s transparency would bolster manifold.

Likewise, the BCCI would need to keep a tab on the franchisees and restrict htier members from  freely accesing the players. More so, since the franchisees have their own set of PR managers, who frequently coordinate with players.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp