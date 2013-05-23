The BCCI has its hands full. It already had the spot-fixing issue to contend with. Now, there is this accusation of betrayal.

The Sahara Group on Wednesday accused the BCCI of “betrayal of trust”while rejecting claims that the IPL team was to be blamed for the controversy surrounding the franchise fee. The BCCI said it had“no direct communication from Sahara Adventure Sports Limited”. In other words, the BCCI said it did not ask the Pune Warriors to quit the IPL. Reacting to the BCCI’s claims, Sahara Group said the fact that the BCCI encashed the bank guarantee a day after Pune Warriors played their last match in the IPL was a case of “betrayal of trust”.

“Mr Rajiv Shukla, Chairman of IPL had a discussion with our Chairman, Subrata Roy, in which our Chairman suggested that we are ready to make the final instalment of payment and ready to exit amicably if IPL doesn’t reduce the franchisee fee. But Shri Shukla assured our Chairman to hold on and said he will resolve the issue and till then, the bank guarantee will not be touched,” Sahara Group said in a statement.

“Moreover, the IPL Chairman told Shri Roy not to take any action and that he will revert on future course to be taken. We believed Shri Shukla at that time. The bank guarantee lapsed on May 2 May and nobody from BCCI went for encashment of which gave us more reasons to believe in the assurance given to us by Shri Shukla. “However, after our last match on May 19, the next day the BCCI representative went to the bank for encashment of the bank guarantee. It was a clear case of betrayal of trust,” the statement said.