An alleged bookie was arrested by Gujarat police here in connection with IPL betting scandal and Rs 1.28 crore in cash along with one kg gold seized from him.

"A bookie, Vinod Moolchandani, has been arrested in connection with IPL betting scandal. We are further probing the case," Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) A K Sharma told PTI.

Rs 1.28 crore in cash and one kg gold besides mobile phones were recovered from him, he said without providing further details.

The alleged bookie was nabbed from a building in the posh Satellite area of the city.

After the Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing scandal broke out, the Gujarat Government had asked Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police (SPs) in the State to keep a close watch on the activities of bookies.

Yesterday, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) S K Nanda said Commissioners and SPs have been instructed to collect evidence against those involved in betting and gambling.

The Gujarat link has figured prominently in the multi- crore IPL spot-fixing scandal.

Gujarat cricketer Amit Singh was arrested by Delhi Police last Thursday for allegedly offering money to Indian pacer S Sreesanth and his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan for indulging in spot-fixing in at least three IPL matches as per arrangements with bookies suspected of having underworld links.

Following this, another bookie, Manan Bhatt, was arrested from the state.

Even as several other bookies are believed to be operating from Gujarat and Delhi Police is probing the money trail, the Government has asked police to act tough against those indulging in illegal activities.