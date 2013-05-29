Mumbai Police claim that Vindu Singh Randhawa was not only a conduit for the rich and famous, who wanted to wager on the cricket matches, but also tried to convince at least two cricketers, who played in this edition's IPL, about the possibility of making it big with the bookies.

They claim Vindu had access to both players. One of them, a bowler, is a family friend, while the other is a spinner who has played both Test and ODIs. One among them had represented Chennai Super Kings, but has now shifted to another franchisee, who according to the police was introduced to Vindu by a team co-owner.

However, the police are not certain if the two players had colluded with Vindu. The call records of the bookies and Vindu haven't revealed anything that strengthens the suspicion on this duo. Vindu told the police that he had on more than one occasion sought information about the match from the spinner and passed it onto the bookies. However, the police do not know whether the player was aware of Vindu's intentions.

Meanwhile, more damning information has come out on Vindu's links with Pakistani umpire Asad Rauf, who had transported SIM cards and calling cards to bookies in Pakistan.

Vindu, on behalf of bookies, has also provided Rauf with SIM cards, with which he used to pass over information about the pitch to the bookies. Vindu allegedly admitted that he has also produced girls for Rauf.